The Hill TV wins Cynopsis award

Cynopsis has named The Hill TV for a Best of the Best Award, in the category of Best Streaming News Service.

The Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards salutes excellence in national TV programming, marketing campaigns, people, tech, and more.

Launched last summer, The Hill TV is The Hill’s first foray into OTT, bringing The Hill’s trusted, non-partisan content to the growing number of Americans who are streaming television.

This latest accolade builds upon The Hill’s powerful recent momentum, including record audience growth on TheHill.com (the #1 digital-first political news brand), new and refreshed newsletters on business and the economy, technology, and personal finance, and a boldly re-imagined print edition designed in a premium magazine style format.

Learn more about The Hill here