trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled, may contain tree nuts

by Kaylee Fuller - 02/17/23 10:41 AM ET
by Kaylee Fuller - 02/17/23 10:41 AM ET
(FDA)

(WHTM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils have been recalled, as they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

The chocolates were distributed nationwide through Target retail stores.

Silvestri Sweets Inc., the company that manufactured them, reported an undeclared pecan allergen that may be in the candy.

Anyone who has allergies to tree nuts such as chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews runs the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA says.

The products are packed in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 33822 and best by date on 07 DEC 2023, which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Customers are urged to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 (24/7) for a refund. Those with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30am-4:30pm CST.

Tags Recall Target Valentine's Day

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  3. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  4. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  5. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  6. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  7. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  8. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  9. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  10. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  11. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  12. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  13. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  14. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Snowpack continues to grow in California, Colorado River Basin
  17. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  18. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
Load more

Video

See all Video