Final pieces of Chinese spy balloon recovered off Atlantic Coast

The final pieces of the Chinese spy balloon were recovered on Thursday off the coast of South Carolina, the U.S. Northern Command announced on Friday.

The last of the debris lifted from the waters of the Atlantic Ocean will be taken to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Va., for analysis, according to a statement from the Northern Command.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy boats have left the search area, while air and maritime safety perimeters are officially lifted.

The conclusion of the recovery operation comes about two weeks after a fighter jet shot down the Chinese spy balloon, which had drifted across much of the U.S. from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to the Atlantic.

The spy balloon, which captured the attention of the American public for days before it was shot down from an altitude of about 60,000 feet in the sky, weighed around 2,000 pounds and was the size of three coach buses.

The surveillance craft hosted antennas and solar panels. The U.S. said the balloon was capable of collecting communications intelligence.

A significant portion of the balloon’s payload was recovered in the search, which could offer more insight into the capabilities and operations of the device.

The spy balloon is part of a sprawling Chinese surveillance program that has sent similar balloons to more than 40 countries across five continents, according to U.S. intelligence.

After the spy balloon was downed, the Defense Department began tracking objects more closely on radar, leading to the military shooting down three additional objects in the skies last weekend.

President Biden on Thursday said the current intelligence assessment is that these objects were likely being used for commercial or benign reasons, but they had to be taken out because they flew at an altitude of around 40,000 feet and posed a threat to civilian aviation.