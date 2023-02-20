trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Which parts of Mexico are on the ‘do not travel’ list?

by Ashley Cafaro and Alix Martichoux - 02/20/23 6:56 AM ET
by Ashley Cafaro and Alix Martichoux - 02/20/23 6:56 AM ET

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the busy winter break and spring break travel season, the U.S. Department of State has issued a “do not travel” warning for parts of Mexico.

In the department’s most recent update, it issued a “do not travel” warning for six states because of an increased risk of crime and kidnapping, mainly related to drug cartel activity. The six states with a “do not travel” warning are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

The State Department advises tourists to “reconsider travel” to seven more states: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Morelos and Sonora.

If you are traveling to Cancun, Cozumel, or the Rivera Maya, all three popular destinations and tourist areas, the government urges you to “exercise increased caution.”

“There are no restrictions on travel for U.S. government employees in Quintana Roo state, which include tourist areas in: Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and the Riviera Maya,” says the State Department. “However, personnel are advised to exercise increased situational awareness after dark in downtown areas of Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, and to remain in well-lit pedestrian streets and tourist zones.”

Deanna Taylor, a senior travel advisor for AAA, has been a travel agent for 30 years. She said she has never had someone not return to Mexico because of a bad experience. She said that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be aware of your surroundings.

“You certainly wouldn’t want to be wandering off resorts in unfamiliar areas especially late at night,” said Taylor. She also advised against carrying a lot of cash on your person.

The State Department has more safety tips and precautions for all of Mexico’s states and tourist destinations. Click here to see all the department’s warnings.

Tags Do Not Travel Mexico

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  4. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  5. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  6. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  7. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  8. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  9. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  10. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  11. China likely to pull back on lethal aid to Russia after US warning: retired ...
  12. Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
  13. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  14. Zelensky says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut, ‘but not at any price’
  15. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  16. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
  17. Will your city favor buyers or sellers? Real estate report makes predictions ...
  18. Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting that killed 7 pleads not guilty
Load more

Video

See all Video