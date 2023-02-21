trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/21/23 9:08 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/21/23 9:08 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden walks toward the press before boarding Maine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, October 3, 2022. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico to examine damage from Hurricane Fiona.

The mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, on Monday, said that President Biden’s visit to Ukraine was the “biggest slap in the face” as his town continues to deal with the chemical fallout from a train derailment in the small town.

During an appearance on Fox News, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway was asked to give his thoughts on Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday while he is in Poland for an international trip.

“That was the biggest slap in the face that tells you right now. He doesn’t care about us,” Conway told host Jesse Watters. “So … he can send every agency he wants to but I found that out this morning and one of the briefings that he was in the Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, not to us and I’m furious.”

“Yeah, Presidents Day in our country. He’s … over in Ukraine,” Conway added. “So that tells you what kind of guy he is.” 

Biden made the visit to Kyiv to visit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country. 

Biden said the surprise trip was meant to show U.S. support and solidarity for Ukraine while he also announced an additional $500 million in aid to the country. 

Conway’s remarks come as prominent GOP figures in the past day have criticized Biden for neglecting domestic issues such as immigration and national security with his surprise trip to Ukraine. 

“We have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a Fox News interview, noting ongoing issues plaguing the country such as poverty, immigration, and national security. 

The GOP has also been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals near the Pennsylvania state line earlier this month. The incident caused a massive fire and prompted authorities to evacuate about half of the 4,800 residents in the surrounding area.

Norfolk Southern has said some of the rail cars were carrying hazardous materials including vinyl chloride, combustible liquids, butyl acrylate, benzene residue, and other nonhazardous materials. 

The East Palestine Fire Department last week informed village residents that they are able to return to their homes, but cautioned them to avoid the area surrounding the railway as residents questioned whether the air and water around them is safe for people, pets, and livestock in the aftermath of the incident.

In response, Norfolk Southern Railway announced it will launch a $1 million charitable fund initiative to help the East Palestine community, which included providing more than 100 air purifiers for residents to use in their homes.

Tags East Palestine Fox News Jesse Watters Norfolk Southern Railway Ohio Ohio Russia-Ukraine conflict train derailment train derailment

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  2. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  3. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  4. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  6. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  9. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  10. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  11. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  12. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  13. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  14. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  15. The average American tenant is rent-burdened. Here’s what that means for ...
  16. Can Republicans even play this game?
  17. 3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing
  18. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
Load more

Video

See all Video