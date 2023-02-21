trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Listen live: Supreme Court hears key case on Big Tech internet liability

by TheHill.com - 02/21/23 9:24 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/21/23 9:24 AM ET

The Supreme Court is holding an oral argument that could reshape the scope of legal liability for Big Tech companies.

Gonzalez v. Google is filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, an American woman who was killed in the 2015 ISIS attack in Paris, France. The family is arguing that Google, which owns YouTube, aided ISIS by allowing recruitment videos and pushing those content to users through its algorithms, in turn inciting violence.

The issue at hand is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects companies from civil lawsuits arising from the content of their platforms. The case questions whether the immunity granted by Section 230 disappears if a platform pushes or proliferates problematic content.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Listen to the live feed above.

Tags big tech ISIS Section 230 Supreme Court United States Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  2. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  3. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  4. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  6. Trump rages against New York Post after DeSantis profile
  7. Cheney fires back at Greene’s call for ‘national divorce’
  8. Five things to know ahead of the Wisconsin Supreme Court election
  9. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  10. Five things to know about the Supreme Court case that could change the ...
  11. McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol ...
  12. The average American tenant is rent-burdened. Here’s what that means for ...
  13. East Palestine mayor: Biden Ukraine visit ‘biggest slap in the face’
  14. DeSantis hits back at 2024 Republicans who criticized him
  15. Can Republicans even play this game?
  16. Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley
  17. 3 things we know about Netflix’s efforts to crack down on password sharing
  18. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
Load more

Video

See all Video