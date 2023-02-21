Listen live: Supreme Court hears key case on Big Tech internet liability

The Supreme Court is holding an oral argument that could reshape the scope of legal liability for Big Tech companies.

Gonzalez v. Google is filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, an American woman who was killed in the 2015 ISIS attack in Paris, France. The family is arguing that Google, which owns YouTube, aided ISIS by allowing recruitment videos and pushing those content to users through its algorithms, in turn inciting violence.

The issue at hand is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects companies from civil lawsuits arising from the content of their platforms. The case questions whether the immunity granted by Section 230 disappears if a platform pushes or proliferates problematic content.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Listen to the live feed above.