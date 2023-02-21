trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Poland on first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

by TheHill.com - 02/21/23 11:00 AM ET
President Biden will on Tuesday speak from Warsaw as Russia’s assault on neighboring Ukraine reaches the one-year mark. Biden’s trip to Poland, where he is meeting with the president of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has included an unexpected side trip to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. 

Biden has expressed the position that the U.S. is unwavering in its backing of Ukraine and its war effort. The US has provided the most total aid of any country, with American in-kind weapons donations recently stepping up to include Abrams tanks. The Biden administration hasn’t ruled out fulfilling Zelensky’s request for F-16s, but has offered no promise of providing the fighter jets in particular.

Poland experienced an immediate effect of Russia’s attacks, receiving Ukrainian migrants fleeing the conflict. Biden is expected to thank the strategically pivotal NATO ally for its deep support for Ukraine.

