Jen Psaki’s MSNBC show to launch next month 

Jen Psaki’s new show on MSNBC will kick off next month, the network announced on Tuesday.

“Inside with Jen Psaki” will air on Sundays at noon and debut March 19 featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers and political analysis from the former White House press secretary.

The network said Psaki “will break down and make sense of the most complex public policy discussions happening in the Nation’s Capital from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more.”

“I’m very conscious of the fact that people know who I am because I was standing behind a podium speaking on behalf of Joe Biden,” Psaki said as part of an interview given to The New York Times this week promoting the launch of the show. “I am not going to gratuitously attack him, nor am I going to gratuitously applaud him. … If he deserves applause, I will applaud him. If he deserves critique, I will critique him.”

Psaki joined MSNBC last year and has served as a pundit and analyst during its coverage of several big news events like State of the Union and election night. The network also recently hired Symone Sanders, a former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Harris and top aide to Biden to host a show.