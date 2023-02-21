trending:

Oldest dog ever sets new world record

by Dustin Lattimer - 02/21/23 12:21 PM ET
“Bobi” now holds two records for the oldest living dog and the oldest dog ever. (Courtesy of Guinness World Records)

(KSNF/KODE) — At 30 years and 286 days old, a Portuguese dog named “Bobi” was recently crowned the world’s oldest dog ever, breaking an almost century-old record.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous titleholder was an Australian cattle dog named “Bluey.” He was born in 1910 and lived for 29 years and five months.

Bobi has lived more than three decades with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, Guinness World Records said in a statement. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

A Portuguese dog named “Bobi” was crowned the world’s oldest dog ever on February 1st, 2023. (Courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Bobi’s age has been confirmed through a 1992 registration with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria. According to Guinness, Bobi’s age was also confirmed by the Portuguese pet database SIAC.

The Costa family says Bobi was never chained or attached to a leash and has always roamed the farmland and forests near their home. For the last 30 years, Bobi has lived on a diet of human food rather than standard dog food.

