News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 11:30 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 11:30 AM ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to deliver a press briefing.

The briefing comes as the White House continues to face criticism of its response to a freight train carrying hazardous materials that was derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s response is sparking frustration from locals and environmentalists, who say it has been insufficient and confusing. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered an evacuation of the town as an emergency crew conducted a controlled burn to prevent a possible explosion.

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg is scheduled to visit East Palestine, Ohio on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

