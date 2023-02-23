trending:

News

The Hill TV named finalist for Digiday Video & TV award 

by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 9:50 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 9:50 AM ET

The Hill’s new FAST Channel — The Hill TV — has been named a finalist for Best FAST Channel by Digiday Video & TV Awards. It’s the second honor this month for The Hill TV after it won  Cynopsis’ Best of the Best Award for Best Streaming News Service last week. 

The channel brings The Hill’s trusted, non-partisan content to the growing number of Americans streaming television — helping them understand how what’s happening in Washington will impact their lives and communities. 

The Hill’s first foray into  OTT, The Hill TV is now available on a rapidly expanding list of streaming services, including The Roku Channel, Plex, Vizio WatchFree+, LG and more. 

For more information on the announcement, click here 

