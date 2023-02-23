trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson arrested on wire fraud charges

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/23/23 11:26 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 02/23/23 11:26 AM ET
Carlos Watson participates in “The Contenders: 16 for 16” panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Carlos Watson, the CEO of digital media company Ozy Media, was arrested Thursday after a former executive at his company pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges.

Watson is charged with conspiring to commit securities fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a law enforcement official.

His arrest comes after Samir Rao, another top executive at the company, pleaded guilty earlier this week in Brooklyn federal court to fraud and identity theft charges, under a court-approved John Doe pseudonym, the Journal reported.

Charging documents alleged Watson “engaged in a scheme to defraud OZY’s investors, potential investors, potential acquirors, lenders and potential lenders through material
misrepresentations and omissions.”

Ozy Media and Watson have been under investigation by federal authorities and have faced lawsuits after a bombshell New York Times report published in 2021 outlining how Rao, a co-founder and chief operating officer had impersonated a top YouTube official on a conference call with potential Goldman Sachs investors, talking up Ozy’s success on the platform.

The scandal led several top executives and media personalities at Ozy to leave the company.

Watson has previously denied any knowledge of a scheme to defraud potential investors, chalking up the episode with Rao to a “mental health crisis” he said Rao was going through.

Tags carlos watson Ozy Media Samir Rao

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  6. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  7. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  8. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  9. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  10. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  11. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  12. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  13. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  14. FTX founder Bankman-Fried accused of making illegal campaign contributions ...
  15. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  16. Why a negotiated settlement might be Ukraine’s best option
  17. Press: Don’t be fooled: Jim Jordan is no Frank Church  
  18. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
Load more

Video

See all Video