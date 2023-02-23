Watch live: NTSB officials hold media availability on Ohio train derailment

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are slated to speak with reporters Thursday afternoon during a press briefing.

The briefing comes after the NTSB released results of an investigation into the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials say the derailment caused a release of toxic chemicals into the surrounding community.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to meet with local leaders, residents and tour the site of the derailment on Thursday and receive an update on the NTSB’s investigation.

The NTSB press briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

