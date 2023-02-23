trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine

by Brooke Shafer - 02/23/23 3:03 PM ET
by Brooke Shafer - 02/23/23 3:03 PM ET

(NewsNation) — There’s been a push to get police officers from major U.S. cities to move to Florida, and the weather and the sunshine aren’t the only features drawing them to the Sunshine State.

“There’s a lot of reasons, the weather obviously is one,” said Matthew Molitor, a former Chicago police officer who now works in St. Petersburg near Tampa. “I left in March of last year.”

The weather has always been a big draw for people to move to Florida, but now officials are making a push, even offering officers bonuses, to move.

Morale is a big reason Molitor said he packed up his things in Chicago and headed south.

“It’s definitely a more pro-police state,” Molitor said.

“Coming from Chicago, where police are always seen as the bad guys, we’re always stuck in the middle on both sides. It’s never like, ‘Hey, we’re on your side, or we’re not.’ Coming down here, it was like a breath of fresh air.”

Molitor said another big appeal was lower housing costs and no state income tax.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis late last year said 600 police officers had taken him up on a recruitment program offering a $5,000 bonus for newly employed Florida law enforcement.

At an event just this week in the Chicago area, DeSantis again was looking to recruit officers.

“Anybody who’s interested in coming down,” he said, “if you want to be a part of our law enforcement community, just know that the door is open.”

Advertisements are running in New York and Chicago right now.

Spero Georgedakis, the man behind the ads, is a former Miami police officer himself.

“I was fortunate enough that I was hired at 19, and the allure of the sunshine,” Georgedakis said. “That might be a part of it for these officers today, but I think another part of it is economical for their families and then also from the professional standpoint, morale is a far bigger thing than maybe is being given credit here.”

Tags Florida Law enforcement Ron DeSantis

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  3. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  4. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  5. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  6. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  7. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  8. Judge says Trump, Wray can be deposed in suits from former FBI officials
  9. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  10. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  11. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  12. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  13. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  14. Abbott targets street takeovers across Texas with new task force
  15. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  16. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  17. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  18. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
Load more

Video

See all Video