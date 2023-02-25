By the numbers: U.S. military aid to Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched just a year ago, has resulted in a stunning amount of U.S. military assistance for the war-torn country.

It’s set off a deep political debate over how much support the U.S. should offer, though so far there’s been more agreement than disagreement about offering aid to Ukraine.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind the spending that shows what U.S. dollars are being used for and how it compares to other federal spending.

$77,500,000,000

Total U.S. spending earmarked for Ukraine from January 2022 to January 2023.

How that stacks up to big ticket non-military items:

$29,300,000,000

Cost of United States military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2021. Click here to see what equipment it funded.

$45,000,000,000

Total additional emergency funds, from the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, “to advance Ukraine’s overall security, economic recovery, energy security, and capacity to cope with the ongoing humanitarian crisis created by Russia’s attacks.”

$1,900,000,000

Humanitarian assistance to support the displaced, including refugees, and other vulnerable populations and communities both inside Ukraine and throughout the region.

$4,000,000 each Approximate unit cost of a HIMARS rocket launcher system (plus more than $100K per missile). The U.S. has sent more than 20 HIMARS to Ukraine so far. $10,000,000 each Baseline cost of an M1 Abrams tank. The U.S. finally agreed to send 31 of the tanks to Ukraine last month, though they could take months to arrive.

How the world feels about support for Ukraine

77.5% United States 58.2% European Union 16.5% Rest of the world

$13,000,000,000

Budget support to the Government of Ukraine (GOU) through World Bank mechanisms.

Source: Kiel Institute

What the U.S. has spent on Ukraine so far vs. other military engagements :

Highlights of how the $29.3 billion in military aid breaks down:

Infantry arms/equipment

More than 8,500 Javelin anti-armor systems

Over 50,000 other anti-armor systems and munitions

More than 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

2,590 TOW missile

13,000 grenade launchers and small arms

Over 111,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition

More than 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets

Thousands of surveillance systems, night vision googles, thermal imagery systems etc.

C-4 and other explosives for obstacle clearing

Mines and mine clearing equipment

More than 350 generators

Air Defense

8 NASAM systems

12 Avenger air defense systems

HAWK air defense system missiles

Laser-guided rocket systems

One Patriot air defense battery and munitions

RIM-7 missiles for air defense

High speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs)

Manned aircraft

20 Mi-17 helicopters

Drones

More than 700 armed Switchblade drones

1,800 armed Phoenix Ghost drones

VAMPIRE Counter-unmanned aerial systems

15 ScanEagle unarmed aerial systems

Puma unarmed aerial systems

Coastal Defense

2 Harpoon coastal defense systems

58 coastal and riverine patrol boats

Unmanned coastal defense vessels

RIM-7 missiles for air defense

Radar, communications and satellite services

4 satellite communication antennas

2 radars for drones

10 air surveillance radars

More than 50 counter-artillery radars

4 counter-mortar radars

Tactical secure communications systems

Artillery and ammunition

160 155mm Howitzers and up to 1,094,000 artillery rounds

72 105mm Howitzers and 370,000 artillery rounds

38 HIMARs systems

30 120 mm mortar systems and ammunition

100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition

10,200 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems

65,000 152mm artillery rounds

50,000 122mm GRAD rockets

30 120mm mortar systems and about 166,000 rounds

545,000 rounds of 25mm ammunition

20 60mm and 82mm mortar systems

Ground support vehicles

More than 1,700 Humvees

109 Bradley Fighting vehicles

298 tactical vehicles to tow weapons

34 Tactical Vehicles to recover equipment

30 ammunition support vehicles

44 trucks

88 trailers

10 command post vehicles

More than 100 light tactical vehicles

Tanks and Armored carriers

45 refurbished T-72B tanks (sent from the Czech Republic)

300 M113 armored personal carriers

250 M117 armored security vehicle

580 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs)

100 armored medical treatment vehicles

31 MaxxPro MRAP vehicles

31 M1 Abrams tanks

90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers

6 armored utility trucks

Timeline of U.S. spending and aid deployment

Since Russia first attacked Ukraine a year ago on Feb. 24, the United States has directed nearly $50 billion in assistance to the war-torn country, including humanitarian, financial, and military support. A timeline of aid deployment: