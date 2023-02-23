trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House Republicans hold field hearing on the southern border from Arizona

by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 4:59 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/23/23 4:59 PM ET

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (Ohio) and other GOP panel members on Thursday are holding their latest public hearing on the souther border, entitled “The Biden Border Crisis.”

This session is at the Yuma, Ariz., city hall, about five miles east of the Colorado River, which roughly follows a short leg of the Mexican border in Arizona’s southwest corner.

Speakers include the Yuma County sheriff, a member of the county’s governing body and the president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center, each providing an update on immigration enforcement and services as they stand.

This hearing, which no Democratic members will be attending, is one of several that various House committees are holding at the border. It follows a policy change from the Biden administration earlier this week narrowing eligibility for asylum claims based on applicants’ specific route of entry.

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Arizona hearings immigration Jim Jordan Republican Party United States Yuma

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  2. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  3. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  4. Walmart to close two more ‘underperforming’ stores, company confirms
  5. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  6. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  7. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  8. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  9. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  10. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  11. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  12. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  13. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  14. Judge says Trump, Wray can be deposed in suits from former FBI officials
  15. These 6 states will determine the 2024 presidential election
  16. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  17. Youngkin asks for review of AP African American studies class in Virginia
  18. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
Load more

Video

See all Video