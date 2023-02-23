Watch live: House Republicans hold field hearing on the southern border from Arizona

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (Ohio) and other GOP panel members on Thursday are holding their latest public hearing on the souther border, entitled “The Biden Border Crisis.”

This session is at the Yuma, Ariz., city hall, about five miles east of the Colorado River, which roughly follows a short leg of the Mexican border in Arizona’s southwest corner.

Speakers include the Yuma County sheriff, a member of the county’s governing body and the president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center, each providing an update on immigration enforcement and services as they stand.

This hearing, which no Democratic members will be attending, is one of several that various House committees are holding at the border. It follows a policy change from the Biden administration earlier this week narrowing eligibility for asylum claims based on applicants’ specific route of entry.

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.