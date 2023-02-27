Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon.

President Biden, in a recent interview with David Muir on ABC News, continued to deflect any specifics on his possible candidacy in 2024, saying, “I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

Political considerations aside, the president also outlined some of his administration’s biggest policy challenges at present.

Biden sought to put news of recent poll results showing some public displeasure with the economy into a context of world events more generally — the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis in mental health and the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden reiterated strong support for Ukraine’s defense, while making it clear that providing F-16 fighter planes are not going to be part of any aid package, at least for the foreseeable future.

Biden addressed relations with China from several perspectives, noting a past statement to Chinese President Xi Jinping that providing lethal aid to Russia could, even without U.S. government action, hurt Chinese relations with major private corporations. Biden dismissed the idea that China could serve as an arbiter between Russia and Ukraine, but underscored the importance of working to reestablish direct contact between the U.S. and China following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon.

A new, more restrictive immigration standard that would affect some migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. was announced last week, drawing disapproval of the White House from many Democrats. The new policy, rolled out by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, comes ahead of a planned end to Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration limit.

Monday’s press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

