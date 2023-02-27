trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 02/27/23 1:21 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 02/27/23 1:21 PM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Monday afternoon.

President Biden, in a recent interview with David Muir on ABC News, continued to deflect any specifics on his possible candidacy in 2024, saying, “I’ve got other things to finish before I get into a full-blown campaign.”

Political considerations aside, the president also outlined some of his administration’s biggest policy challenges at present. 

Biden sought to put news of recent poll results showing some public displeasure with the economy into a context of world events more generally — the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis in mental health and the global impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Biden reiterated strong support for Ukraine’s defense, while making it clear that providing F-16 fighter planes are not going to be part of any aid package, at least for the foreseeable future. 

Biden addressed relations with China from several perspectives, noting a past statement to Chinese President Xi Jinping that providing lethal aid to Russia could, even without U.S. government action, hurt Chinese relations with major private corporations. Biden dismissed the idea that China could serve as an arbiter between Russia and Ukraine, but underscored the importance of working to reestablish direct contact between the U.S. and China following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon.

A new, more restrictive immigration standard that would affect some migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. was announced last week, drawing disapproval of the White House from many Democrats. The new policy, rolled out by the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, comes ahead of a planned end to Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration limit.

Monday’s press briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden David Muir Democratic Party Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Washington D.C. Xi Jinping

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
  2. Texas Republican doubles down on attack on Judy Chu
  3. Trump targets Fox News for ‘promoting’ DeSantis ‘so hard and so much’
  4. Haley’s mental competency tests could rock Washington — but would be hard ...
  5. Paul calls for declassifying documents showing that COVID came from Chinese ...
  6. Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. New York Times review pans new Ron DeSantis book
  9. Republicans retool crime message for 2024
  10. Looking for a new voice, Biden turns to Obama veteran 
  11. Trump tops DeSantis by 15 points in Fox News poll
  12. Supreme Court to review constitutionality of funding consumer protection bureau
  13. China dismisses reported Energy Department conclusion lab leak sparked COVID ...
  14. Republican calls questioning of Judy Chu’s loyalty ‘out of bounds’
  15. Garland to face first grilling before new Congress
  16. Fox News’ Howard Kurtz says company won’t let him cover Dominion voting case
  17. Zelensky sacks commander of Ukraine’s joint forces
  18. What we know about Energy Department’s COVID lab leak conclusion
Load more

Video

See all Video