Arrest warrant issued for Kodak Black, rapper once pardoned by Trump

by Dylan Abad - 02/28/23 6:10 AM ET
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An arrest warrant was issued for rapper and Florida native, Kodak Black, who authorities said violated his bail conditions when he failed a drug test earlier this month.

According to the Broward County Clerk of Courts, Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, violated the conditions of his pretrial release after he failed to submit a sample to a random drug test on Feb. 3.

Then on Feb. 8, court documents show Black’s drug test came back positive for fentanyl.

The 25-year-old was initially arrested in South Florida in July 2022 for trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

In a release, the Florida Highway Patrol said that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

Troopers then detected a marijuana smell and searched the SUV where they found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash.

The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency said record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence Black had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Black is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards’ hip-hop artist of the year and has sold more than 30 million singles, with massive hits such as “Super Gremlin,” which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

