trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing

by Christian Carter - 03/01/23 9:22 AM ET
by Christian Carter - 03/01/23 9:22 AM ET

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time in the 118th Congress, as the Justice Department continues its investigations into President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Pence.

The DOJ is looking into all three men following the discovery of classified documents at their homes and/or offices. The FBI has conducted searches at locations belonging to all three men.

The probes into Biden and Trump, however, are now under the purview of two separate special counsels, decisions Garland made after Trump announced a 2024 bid for president, and amid speculation of a Biden reelection bid.

The two cases, in addition to the Pence matter, bear some key differences despite all revolving around the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden classified documents DOJ Donald Trump Joe Biden Merrick Garland Merrick Garland Mike Pence Senate Judiciary Committee

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  3. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  8. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  9. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  10. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  11. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  12. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  13. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  14. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  15. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  16. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  17. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  18. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
Load more

Video

See all Video