Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing

Attorney General Merrick Garland will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time in the 118th Congress, as the Justice Department continues its investigations into President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Pence.

The DOJ is looking into all three men following the discovery of classified documents at their homes and/or offices. The FBI has conducted searches at locations belonging to all three men.

The probes into Biden and Trump, however, are now under the purview of two separate special counsels, decisions Garland made after Trump announced a 2024 bid for president, and amid speculation of a Biden reelection bid.

The two cases, in addition to the Pence matter, bear some key differences despite all revolving around the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.

