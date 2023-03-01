trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Secretary of Labor nominee Julie Su

by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 9:37 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/01/23 9:37 AM ET

President Biden on Wednesday is offering remarks on the nomination for Julie Su for Secretary of Labor, replacing Marty Walsh, who is leaving to head the NHL Players’ Association.

If confirmed by the Senate, the position will be a direct promotion for Su, who is the current Deputy Secretary of Labor, appointed by Biden in 2021 after her tenure as California Labor Secretary.

Su came to her current position with a long list of endorsements and a resume that includes a Harvard Law degree and a MacArthur “genius” award.

When Su took on the national position, it was with some criticism from her home state, where one of her responsibilities was oversight of a swamped Employment Development Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Su’s career has also included 17 years as a civil rights attorney. Much more recently, as Biden notes in an early release, Su worked with Walsh “avert a national rail shutdown.”

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Biden nomination Julie Su Marty Walsh Secretary of Labor

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
  3. Senate group wades into tough talks on Social Security
  4. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  5. Schumer, Jeffries ask Murdoch to stop Fox hosts lying about 2020 election 
  6. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  7. The shepherd boy, the wolf and the threat to Israeli democracy
  8. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  9. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  10. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  11. Feehery: Progressive DC government turning city into a dystopia
  12. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  13. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  14. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  15. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  16. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  17. 10 key figures who will — and won’t — be at CPAC
  18. Watch live: Garland testifies before Senate panel at oversight hearing
Load more

Video

See all Video