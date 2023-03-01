Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Secretary of Labor nominee Julie Su

President Biden on Wednesday is offering remarks on the nomination for Julie Su for Secretary of Labor, replacing Marty Walsh, who is leaving to head the NHL Players’ Association.

If confirmed by the Senate, the position will be a direct promotion for Su, who is the current Deputy Secretary of Labor, appointed by Biden in 2021 after her tenure as California Labor Secretary.

Su came to her current position with a long list of endorsements and a resume that includes a Harvard Law degree and a MacArthur “genius” award.

When Su took on the national position, it was with some criticism from her home state, where one of her responsibilities was oversight of a swamped Employment Development Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Su’s career has also included 17 years as a civil rights attorney. Much more recently, as Biden notes in an early release, Su worked with Walsh “avert a national rail shutdown.”

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. ET.

