trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 8:15 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 8:15 AM ET
FILE – A Transportation Security Administration officer works at Dallas Love Field Airport on June 24, 2020, in Dallas. A man was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa., federal authorities said. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said.

Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

After an alert during security screening, the bag was examined and found hidden in the lining was a “circular compound” about three inches in diameter wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap.

An FBI bomb technician X-rayed the compound and concluded that it contained a granular powder “consistent with a commercial grade firework” and “suspected to be a mixture of flash powder and the dark granulars that are used in commercial grade fireworks.”

Attached was a “quick fuse” similar to a candle wick — apparently part of the original manufacture of the compound — as well as a “hobby fuse” that burns more slowly and appeared to have been added after the manufacture, authorities said.

Authorities said they concluded that both the black powder and flash powder “are susceptible to ignite from heat and friction and posed a significant risk to the aircraft and passengers,” according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities said Muffley was paged over the airport’s public address system and shortly thereafter he was seen leaving the airport. He was traced to a Lansford address where he was arrested by the FBI late Monday night.

Officials said he remains in custody pending a probable cause hearing and detention hearing Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Allentown, with Muffley attending via videoconference.

It’s unclear whether Muffley has an attorney. A working number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  2. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  3. Democrats plot effort to counter Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 narrative
  4. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  5. The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime
  6. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  7. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  8. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  9. Judge says Starbucks committed ‘egregious and widespread’ labor violations ...
  10. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  11. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  12. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  13. Why Michigan Republicans are fretting about 2024
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters send Democrats stern warnings on crime
  15. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
  16. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  17. School culture wars fuel top House GOP bill 
  18. Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Load more

Video

See all Video