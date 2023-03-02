trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Christian Carter - 03/02/23 12:30 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The briefing follows President Biden traveling on Wednesday to the Department of Homeland Security to mark 20 years since the creation of the sprawling agency, at a moment when its leader, Alejandro Mayorkas, faces a barrage of criticism from Republican lawmakers.

It also comes a few days before Biden is expected to trigger a fight over raising taxes when he introduces his budget plan next week, something that Senate Democrats who face a tough road ahead to protect their majority aren’t clamoring for, especially in West Virginia, Montana and Arizona.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

