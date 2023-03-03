trending:

News

Watch live: Murdaugh sentenced after guilty verdict

by Christian Carter - 03/03/23 9:01 AM ET
Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is set to appear in court on Friday morning for sentencing in the trial of double homicide of both his wife and son in 2021.

On Wednesday, a jury found Murdaugh guilty on all counts of killing both his wife and son.

That’s after state prosecutor Creighton Waters, in closing arguments, accused Murdaugh on Wednesday of committing the crime in order to buy time because of alleged financial crimes that were about to come to light.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

The closing arguments are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

