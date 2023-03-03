trending:

Watch live: Biden awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam War vet

by Christian Carter - 03/03/23 9:30 AM ET
President Biden will recognize and grant the Medal of Honor on Friday to Vietnam War veteran Col. Paris Davis at the White House.

Col. Davis will receive the nation’s highest honor after his initial recommendation for the medal was lost, resubmitted and then lost again.

In 2016, a group of volunteer advocates recreated and resubmitted the paperwork for Col. Davis to receive the Medal of Honor.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

