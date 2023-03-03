CNN’s Kasie Hunt’s new baby has arrived — but not in the way she expected

Kasie Hunt had a plan for welcoming her baby girl into the world, but her daughter Grey had other plans.

Hunt is well-known in Washington, D.C., as a political reporter for CNN and the network’s chief national affairs analyst.

Hunt and her husband Matthew Mario Rivera welcomed daughter Grey Hunt Rivera on March 1, according to People Magazine.

But Grey, weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz. at birth, was not born at the hospital — she made her entrance instead at home in the bathroom “after 13 minutes of sudden labor,” according to People.

It’s been a complex year for Hunt.

The 36-year-old Hunt had a benign brain tumor removed in October 2021 and at the time, called the diagnosis “pretty surreal.”