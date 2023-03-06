trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

University warns of TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances called to off-campus parties

by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 6:05 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/06/23 6:05 AM ET
(Getty Images)

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts is warning about a TikTok drinking trend after 28 ambulances were summoned to off-campus parties.

Students were observed Saturday carrying jugs with a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water, dubbed “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGs,” in a binge-drinking trend gaining traction on TikTok, officials said.

There were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help, officials said. The Amherst Fire Department said none of the cases were life-threatening. UMass Police reported two arrests for underage drinking.

UMass officials said this is the first time the university has observed widespread use of BORGs at off-campus parties.

In a statement, the university said the weekend’s events will be assessed and steps will be taken to improve alcohol education. Incoming students already learn about the physiological and medical risks of binge drinking.

The weekend’s festivities are known among UMass students as the “Blarney Blowout,” an annual unsanctioned event related to upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, local media reported.

Tags Binge drinking drinking TikTok

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  2. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  3. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  4. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  5. Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization
  6. Jim Jordan: GOP laying groundwork to use ‘power of the purse’ against FBI 
  7. Tester emerges as make-or-break Senate vote for Biden agenda  
  8. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  9. Chris Christie on Trump: ‘He’s not what he used to be’
  10. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
  11. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  12. Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg 
  13. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  14. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  15. The performative politics of Marjorie Taylor Greene
  16. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  17. Texas Tech suspends men’s basketball coach over ‘racially insensitive ...
  18. Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video