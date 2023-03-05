trending:

Trump denies asking Huckabee Sanders for endorsement

by Sarah Polus - 03/05/23 11:11 PM ET
Former President Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Former President Trump on Sunday denied a report that he asked Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) for an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election.

The New York Times reported on March 4 that Trump, who announced his White House bid last year, was having difficulty garnering public support from former allies, noting that Trump was “disappointed” after Huckabee Sanders, his former White House press secretary, reportedly said she would not yet publicly support him.

Trump refuted the claims in a post on Truth Social, slamming the report as fake.

“As per a rather unimportant Fake News report in the NYT, I never asked Sarah Huckabee Sanders for an endorsement,” Trump wrote.

“I give endorsements, I don’t generally ask for them. With that being said, nobody has done more for her than I have, with the possible exception of her great father, Mike!” he added.

Huckabee Sanders previously sidestepped questions about whether she would back Trump in the next presidential election.

“My focus isn’t on 2024,” Sanders told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday” in January.

The Hill has reached out to Huckabee Sanders’s office for comment.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Sarah Huckabee Sanders sarah huckabee sanders Sarah Huckabee Sanders trump

