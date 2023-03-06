trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

SiriusXM cutting more than 450 jobs

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/06/23 12:18 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/06/23 12:18 PM ET
A microphone and headphones are seen in a radio studio
Getty Images

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Jennifer Witz’s correct spelling.

Radio giant SiriusXM is slashing hundreds of jobs in what the company says is a cost cutting measure.

In a note to SiriusXM employees on Monday, CEO Jennifer Witz said the company will cut eight percent of its workforce, amounting to some 450 jobs, after a recent review of the outlet’s business.

“We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today’s uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured,” Witz said.

The CEO said SiriusXM in recent months had identified areas in which it could “limit discretionary spending to minimize the impact of any additional needs for staff reductions.”

The outlet recently slashed its content and marketing budget, decreased its physical real estate footprint and cut back on travel and entertainment expenses.

The layoffs, however, were necessary “in order for us to maintain a sustainably profitable company,” Witz said.

SiriusXM is just the latest in a slew of national media organizations that have undergone job cuts or staff reductions and implemented other cost reducing measures over the last several months. National Public Radio announced last month it would cut around 10 percent of its workforce, citing similar economic concerns.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  2. Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from ...
  3. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  4. Frost on DeSantis targeting Black, LGBTQ, transgender people: ‘it’s ...
  5. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  6. DeSantis blasts 'leftist politicians,' touts Florida's 'massive gains' in ...
  7. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  8. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  9. It was the most visited national park in 2022, but it isn’t exactly a park
  10. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  11. Kari Lake wins CPAC vice president poll, topping DeSantis, Haley
  12. Tester emerges as make-or-break Senate vote for Biden agenda  
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Greene to introduce resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist organization
  15. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  16. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  17. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  18. Religion and the lawbreaking Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video