Microsoft bundles ChatGPT with more products

Microsoft has announced plans to bundle the technology behind its Open AI’s ChatGPT messaging service with more of its products.

In a news release on Monday, Microsoft said the launch of its new Dynamics 365 Copilot will provide interactive, AI-powered assistance across business functions. Microsoft’s line of business intelligence tools within its Power Platform service was updated with the new features.

Under the new ChatGPT service, the Power Platform’s Power Virtual Agent, a tool used for businesses to build and create chatbots, can now connect to internal company resources to help generate summaries from customers’ queries.

“This means that out of the box, the bot is ready to answer user questions based on the information on your site—all without authoring a single topic or spending additional development cycles,” the news release said. “This gives developers more time to focus on building complex conversation flows and delivering increased resolution rates and improved customer outcomes.”

The company also integrated ChatGPT into Power Platform’s AI Builder, which aims to let businesses automate their workflows, and launched a new version of its Dynamics 365 Copilot using the new technology.

The news comes a month after Microsoft announced its new premium messaging service will be powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT messaging service.

ChatGPT, a free tool that launched in November, automatically generates human-like responses to users’ queries in a way that is more advanced than previous technology.

The new innovative technology has raised concerns among many parents and educators recently, with some saying that students may have used ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, resulting in school districts including ones in New York and Seattle banning the tool.

Microsoft announced earlier in January that it will invest billions of dollars in OpenAI in part of a third phase of a partnership between the two companies, as the latest investment follows previous ones both tech companies made in 2019 and 2021 and extends the partnership across the two companies as ChatGPT has become a widely popular tool.