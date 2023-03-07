Watch live: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold her daily press briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
Jean-Pierre is expected to get questions about the killings of two Americans in Mexico, as well as President Biden’s proposal to raise a tax on wealthier Americans to help ensure that Medicare remains solvent for the next quarter century.
Watch the live video above.
More News News
Arts & Culture
Court Battles
Healthcare
International
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
House
Media
International
International