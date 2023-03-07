trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives press briefing

by James Burch - 03/07/23 11:45 AM ET
by James Burch - 03/07/23 11:45 AM ET

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold her daily press briefing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Jean-Pierre is expected to get questions about the killings of two Americans in Mexico, as well as President Biden’s proposal to raise a tax on wealthier Americans to help ensure that Medicare remains solvent for the next quarter century.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Education Environment Health care Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre press conference Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  2. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  3. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  4. Mexican governor says kidnapped Americans found: 2 dead, 1 wounded
  5. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  6. At CPAC, a desperate Trump gets what’s right terribly wrong
  7. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  9. Zelensky pledges to ‘find the murderers’ of Ukrainian soldier executed in ...
  10. Biden proposes increased tax rate on high earners to keep Medicare solvent
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. DeSantis faces 2024 dilemma over his conservative brand
  13. Why a sweeping election law clash at the Supreme Court could disappear 
  14. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  15. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  16. Watch live: Fed chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Senate panel
  17. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  18. WeightWatchers makes move into hot Ozempic market
Load more

Video

See all Video