Watch live: State Department holds briefing after two Americans killed in Mexico

by Christian Carter - 03/07/23 1:00 PM ET
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price is slated to speak with reporters at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after two of the four Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico on March 4 were found dead, while a third was found wounded and a fourth was unharmed.

Several media outlets reported on March 6 that the group of four Americans traveled to Mexico for a medical procedure.

The State Department issued a Level 4 warning for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, warning Americans to not travel there due to crime and kidnapping, which it says is common along the northern border.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

