News

Watch live: Schumer, Senate Dems hold briefing on agenda

by TheHill.com - 03/07/23 2:19 PM ET
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will hold his weekly leadership press briefing at 2:30 p.m Tuesday.

The briefing is expected to focus on Tucker Carlson’s use of Jan. 6 footage on his Monday evening Fox News program, which Schumer has criticized.

Schumer has criticized Carlson for only showing footage that backs his own version of events. Carlson argues the Jan. 6 riot was mostly peaceful.

This contradicts the conclusions of the 2022 congressional investigation into the attack, as well as accounts given by lawmakers who were present for it.

