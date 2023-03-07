trending:

News

Watch live: Sen. Warner holds press briefing on TikTok

by TheHill.com - 03/07/23 2:08 PM ET
Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) are introducing legislation that gives the secretary of Commerce the power to ban TikTok.

The bipartisan bill would empower the secretary to take measures against technology companies based in six countries labeled as foreign adversaries. The six countries are China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee passed a similar bill last week.

A press conference to announce the Warner-Thune legislation is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

