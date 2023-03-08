Watch live: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield, other officials testify on COVID’s origins

Robert Redfield, CDC director from 2018-2021, is testifying on Wednesday on the origins of COVID-19 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Several other authorities on the subject will also testify, including Jamie F. Metzl of The Atlantic Council, Nicholas Wade, writer and editor for major science publications and Paul G. Auwaerter, the clinical director of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Redfield has long supported the likely validity of what’s known as the lab-leak hypothesis for the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This explanation traces the virus to a medical research facility that worked with coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began.

Many experts have maintained that the virus jumped from animals to humans outside any laboratory, a position that’s increasingly challenged as both the Department of Energy and FBI have said that a lab leak is the best explanation.

Proceedings of the House subcommittee are scheduled for 9 am E.T.

