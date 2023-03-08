trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Former CDC Director Robert Redfield, other officials testify on COVID’s origins

by TheHill.com - 03/08/23 8:53 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 03/08/23 8:53 AM ET

Robert Redfield, CDC director from 2018-2021, is testifying on Wednesday on the origins of COVID-19 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Several other authorities on the subject will also testify, including Jamie F. Metzl of The Atlantic Council, Nicholas Wade, writer and editor for major science publications and Paul G. Auwaerter, the clinical director of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Redfield has long supported the likely validity of what’s known as the lab-leak hypothesis for the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This explanation traces the virus to a medical research facility that worked with coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began. 

Many experts have maintained that the virus jumped from animals to humans outside any laboratory, a position that’s increasingly challenged as both the Department of Energy and FBI have said that a lab leak is the best explanation.

Proceedings of the House subcommittee are scheduled for 9 am E.T.

Watch the live video above.

Tags China Coronavirus covid origins COVID-19 lab leak Robert Redfield Washington D.C. Wuhan

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  2. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  3. Watch live: Fed chairman Powell testifies before House panel
  4. Biden launches battle on Capitol Hill with call for Medicare tax hike
  5. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  6. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  7. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  8. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  9. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
  10. Capitol Police says it reviewed just one Jan. 6 clip Tucker Carlson showed
  11. Youngkin fuels speculation that he might challenge Trump
  12. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  13. What you need to know about the violent ‘Cop City’ protests in Atlanta
  14. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  15. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  16. Almost 60 school districts in Texas have now made the switch to four-day weeks
  17. Memphis council approves police reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols death
  18. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
Load more

Video

See all Video