Watch live: Intelligence officials testify on global threats before Senate panel 

Heads of several federal intelligence agencies, including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director William Burns, are testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday at a hearing on global threats to security. Topics that could receive special focus range from Russia’s continuing assault on Ukraine and increased tensions with China to cybersecurity and public health threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

