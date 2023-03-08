trending:

Son of deceased Murdaugh housekeeper believes no foul play

by Tyler Wornell - 03/08/23 6:08 PM ET
Evidence shown in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder shows the Colleton County property where the Murdaughs lived, at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The judge has agreed with a defense request to let jurors ride 40 minutes to see the sprawling property. The exact date and time of the jury trip has not been scheduled because it is dependent on how many witnesses the prosecution calls in its reply case. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The son of a deceased housekeeper for the Murdaugh family is in support of an exhumation but believes there was no foul play in his mother’s death.

Tony Satterfield’s mother Gloria died inside the Murdaughs South Carolina property in 2018 after she tripped and fell. Alex Murdaugh then stole millions of dollars of insurance money that was intended for the Satterfield family.

Tony Satterfield said during a February court appearance that Murdaugh told him he would get his insurers to take care of him and his brother financially. Murdaugh eventually got settlements of more than $4 million, but Satterfield said his family found out after the killings and never saw any of it.

When Tony Satterfield learned about the theft, he felt “betrayed, shocked,” he said Tuesday on “CUOMO.”

The Murdaugh family told Satterfield’s sons she tripped over the four family dogs and died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was never performed.

Tony Satterfield has since, with the help of other lawyers, collected more than $4 million from banks, officials and other lawyers involved in the settlements.

Now, South Carolina Law Enforcement investigators say they want to exhume Satterfield’s body after a jury found Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and 22-year-old son.

Satterfield’s attorney Eric Bland maintains that Gloria wasn’t intentionally killed. He says it will likely be difficult to determine if anyone or anything other than an accidental fall was responsible for her death.

“She flipped twice, so she had significant closed head injury and open head injury with 12 broken ribs,” Bland said. “The real issue is going to be if somebody was told before Paul or Maggie died … if they know something.”

The Associated Press and NewsNation writer Urja Sinha contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

