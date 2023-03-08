trending:

News

Instagram users report issues accessing app

by Addy Bink - 03/08/23 10:11 PM ET
FILE – This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said by email on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, that it made a final decision on Friday to fine the company 405 million euros ($402 million) for mishandling teenagers’ personal data. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file).

(NEXSTAR) – Instagram users trying to check their feeds Wednesday night were met with an unfortunate message – their feeds weren’t updating.

Users began reporting Instagram being down at around 8 p.m. CT Wednesday. According to Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website, more than 46,000 people reported issues accessing the social media platform.

Around 9 p.m. CT, a second spike of Instagram outages was being reported on Downdetector, which collects status information for dozens of sites through user-submitted reports, social media discussion, and “other key indicators.”

The majority of reported problems were being seen on the Instagram app rather than on the desktop version. Many said they weren’t able to see stories at the top of the screen and their feed wouldn’t refresh.

As of 9:45 p.m. CT, outage reports on Downdetector were declining.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the outage.

Meta, Instagram’s parent company, didn’t immediately respond to Nexstar’s request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

