trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

DeSantis book tops New York Times bestseller list

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/09/23 9:49 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 03/09/23 9:49 AM ET
Ron DeSantis
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks as he announces a proposal for Digital Bill of Rights, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

A new book from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sits atop the New York Times’ best sellers list this week.

DeSantis’ memoir, titled “The Courage to be Free” is widely seen as a prelude to the Florida Governor’s expected run for the Republican nomination for the presidency and features a number of themes present in his daily political messaging.

The governor’s book beat out Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s memoir “Spare” on the list after being published late last month.

A recent New York Times review of the book panned DeSantis’ memoir as displaying what it said was DeSantis’ “bullying sense of superiority.”

DeSantis has often criticized what he calls the mainstream “corporate media” and its bias against conservatives. The Florida governor recently conducted a number of media interviews with outlets like Fox News and The New York Post to promote his new book.

Tags 2024 DeSantis DeSantis book Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  5. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  6. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  7. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  8. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  14. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  15. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  16. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  17. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  18. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Load more

Video

See all Video