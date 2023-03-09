trending:

Pizza Hut brings back ’90s-era mini basketballs for March Madness

by Travis Schlepp - 03/09/23 10:30 AM ET
(KTLA) – Children of the ’90s, rejoice. Pizza Hut is bringing back an old fan favorite: Pizza Hut mini basketballs.

The pizza chain announced Wednesday that it would be bringing back the popular toy from the 20th Century, just in time for the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

For a limited time, customers can order the mini basketballs for $7 through the Pizza Hut website and app. The black and red mini basketballs are emblazoned with the company’s slogan: Nobody Out Pizzas the Hut.

Fans will need to provide their own hoops, unless they purchase a Big New Yorker, which comes with specialty March Madness packaging that transforms into a hoop and backboard.

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s (Pizza Hut)
Pizza Hut is entering its seventh year as the “official pizza of March Madness,” according to the company, and Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan says the chain wanted to do something special for basketball fans.

“We’re bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home,” Morgan said.

Both the mini basketballs and the Big New Yorker pizza are available nationwide at participating locations, while supplies last.

The first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament officially starts on March 16.

