trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Rihanna sends flowers to senior ladies for ‘amazing’ Super Bowl reenactment

by Laura Morrison and Jocelina Joiner - 03/09/23 11:18 AM ET
by Laura Morrison and Jocelina Joiner - 03/09/23 11:18 AM ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — A group of ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Kentucky received quite the surprise over the weekend when a bouquet of flowers apparently arrived from a certain pop star.

Turns out, Rihanna apparently saw the viral video of some of the Bowling Green retirement home residents reenacting a moment from her now-infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered,” the retirement home said in a Facebook post, showing off white roses and a note that said, “You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

The video, which showed about a dozen older ladies — all dressed in white except one who wore red as Rihanna did in the show — lip-syncing to the pop star’s “Rude Boy,” has garnered millions of views since being posted.

Rihanna provided a high-flying halftime performance in Arizona. The nine-time Grammy Award winner began and ended the halftime show suspended high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she belted out the lyrics to her hit songs over the turf. Her background dancers wore white.

  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Rihanna performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, , news that was revealed after the show, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Rihanna Rihanna seniors Super Bowl Viral video

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  2. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  3. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  4. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  5. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  6. YETI coolers recalled over injury risk
  7. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  8. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  9. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  10. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  11. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  12. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  13. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  14. Trump to release $99 book of his letters, including Nixon, Hillary Clinton
  15. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  16. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  17. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  18. Judge says Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman violated Voting Rights Act, KKK Act with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video