News

YETI coolers recalled over injury risk

by Jacob Burbrink - 03/09/23 11:56 AM ET
(WXIN) – More than 1 million YETI coolers are being recalled over a risk involving the magnet-lined closures.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The products have a main pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip.

  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 1.0 – Soft Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • called YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 2.0 -Soft Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)

The recalled coolers were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online between March 2018 and January 2023.

The recall was initiated because the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets. This poses a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

The CPSC said when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

So far, YETI received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using them and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product.

Anyone with questions can contact YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or by email at productrecall@yeti.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

