trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 

by Alexander Bolton - 03/09/23 1:40 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 03/09/23 1:40 PM ET

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion and will remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment, his office announced Thursday afternoon.  

“Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment,” his office announced Thursday, breaking hours of silence after revealing Wednesday evening that the GOP leader had tripped and injured himself at a local hotel.  

“The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes,” McConnell’s office said.

McConnell suffered the fall at a Waldorf Astoria dinner event for the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC closely affiliated with the leader that spent $290 million in the last election.  

The Republican leader, who is 81, previously fractured his shoulder after tripping and falling at his Kentucky home in 2019.  

He won election to a seventh term in 2020 and is next up for reelection in 2026.  

McConnell’s top deputies were left largely in the dark about their leader’s condition on Thursday morning.  

“We just really don’t know much at this point,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters. 

Thune said he attended a pre-dinner reception for the Senate Leadership Fund but left the event before McConnell injured himself.  

“Evidently this happened later in the evening, and I was at a different dinner by then,” he said.  

“We have very limited information on it. I’m sure we’ll get more,” he added.  

Tags John Thune Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  2. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  3. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  4. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  5. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  6. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  9. YETI coolers recalled over injury risk
  10. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  11. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  12. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  13. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  14. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  15. Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama as CEO testifies in Congress
  16. Lachlan Murdoch dismisses ‘noise’ created by Fox News, Dominion lawsuit
  17. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  18. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
Load more

Video

See all Video