News

Watch live: Yellen testifies on Biden budget before House Ways and Means 

by Christian Carter - 03/10/23 8:46 AM ET
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify before the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday morning to discuss President Biden’s budget plan.

On Thursday, President Biden unveiled a sweeping budget plan for the coming fiscal year.

The request details a set of ambitious proposals from the White House, ranging from plans to extend the lifetime of programs like Medicare, tax proposals targeting the wealthy to help reduce the deficit by trillions of dollars over the next decade, and funding for a slew of Democratic priorities. 

Budget requests typically do not become law, and Biden’s will be no exception, with the House controlled by Republicans and Democrats holding a narrow majority in the Senate.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

