Watch live: State, election officials testify on 2022 midterms before House panel
U.S. State and election officials are scheduled to testify before the House Administration Subcommittee on Elections on Friday morning to discuss the 2022 midterms election cycle.
The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.
Watch the video above.
