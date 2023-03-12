trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Is Will Smith invited to the 2023 Oscars?

by Alix Martichoux - 03/12/23 9:18 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 03/12/23 9:18 AM ET
Jalyn Hall, left, and Will Smith attend the African-American Film Critics Association Awards on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(NEXSTAR) – A year after he slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, don’t expect to see Will Smith at the Oscars this year.

The actor has been banned from any academy event for 10 years after he walked onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hit Rock on live television. The slap came after Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Later in the show, Smith won best actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in “King Richard.” Traditionally, the best actor winner presents one of the major awards in the following year’s ceremony, but that will not be the case for Smith in 2023.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” the academy said in a statement announcing Smith’s ban in April 2022.

Will Smith, right, slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)
Will Smith, right, slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in response. He pre-emptively resigned from the academy before the announcement by the academy’s Board of Governors.

By resigning, Smith lost the ability to vote for nominees and winners.

Smith was still able to keep the award he won in 2022. And even though he is banned from academy events for 10 years, he is still eligible to be nominated for awards, and even win them, over the next decade. However, if he were to win, he would not be able to accept an award in person.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12. The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

In an attempt to prevent any similar fiascos, the academy said a crisis team will be standing by for the first time this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Chris Rock Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  3. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  4. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  7. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  8. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  9. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  10. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  11. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  12. Mace doesn’t support a bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
  13. China’s ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine is a Trojan horse for Beijing and Moscow
  14. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  15. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  16. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  17. Thousands evacuated after California levee breached
  18. Republicans use new majority to take on Biden regulations
Load more

Video

See all Video