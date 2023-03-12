GOP senator says DeSantis has earned right to be ‘at the head of the class’

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (N.D.) said Sunday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has earned the right to be “at the head of the class” as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender.

Cramer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Republican Party is “in desperate need of some new leadership,” and that former President Trump, who launched a reelection bid in November, may have a hard time securing the GOP nomination depending on “who else is in the race.”

“Gov. DeSantis … has certainly earned the right to be at the head of the class … not just through his political rhetoric, but through his successful governing of a very large state,” Cramer said. “We’ve seen him around the stump a little more now doing the things that potential presidential candidates do.”

DeSantis hasn’t formally said he’ll enter the GOP primary with the former president, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but has said he’ll make a decision on whether to run after Florida’s legislative session wraps up in May.

Cramer on Sunday also listed other “good” potential GOP White House candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who, the senator said, “understand the Trump doctrine but have a demeanor that’s probably more suitable to the to the swing voter.”

But “the challenge becomes if there are too many people in the race,” Cramer added.

“At the end of the day, what is most important for primary voters to think about is not just who they love the most but who can win for the country and who can win for the party because we’re in desperate need of some new leadership.”