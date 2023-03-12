trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

GOP senator says DeSantis has earned right to be ‘at the head of the class’

by Julia Mueller - 03/12/23 11:55 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 03/12/23 11:55 AM ET
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) leaves the Capitol following a vote regarding the continuing resolution to fund the government on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer (N.D.) said Sunday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has earned the right to be “at the head of the class” as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender.

Cramer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Republican Party is “in desperate need of some new leadership,” and that former President Trump, who launched a reelection bid in November, may have a hard time securing the GOP nomination depending on “who else is in the race.”

“Gov. DeSantis … has certainly earned the right to be at the head of the class … not just through his political rhetoric, but through his successful governing of a very large state,” Cramer said. “We’ve seen him around the stump a little more now doing the things that potential presidential candidates do.”

DeSantis hasn’t formally said he’ll enter the GOP primary with the former president, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, but has said he’ll make a decision on whether to run after Florida’s legislative session wraps up in May.

Cramer on Sunday also listed other “good” potential GOP White House candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who, the senator said, “understand the Trump doctrine but have a demeanor that’s probably more suitable to the to the swing voter.”

But “the challenge becomes if there are too many people in the race,” Cramer added.

“At the end of the day, what is most important for primary voters to think about is not just who they love the most but who can win for the country and who can win for the party because we’re in desperate need of some new leadership.”

Tags 2024 Donald Trump GOP presidential primary Kevin Cramer Kevin Cramer Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  3. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  4. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  5. GOP senator says McCarthy should not have released Jan. 6 tapes to only Tucker ...
  6. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  7. McCaul says Pence right in condemning Trump for Jan. 6
  8. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  9. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  10. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  11. We should be thanking Sam Bankman-Fried
  12. Fox News takes the hits, but its audience looks resilient
  13. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  14. McCarthy says he will ‘slowly roll out’ Jan. 6 tapes to other news agencies
  15. Mace doesn’t support a bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
  16. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  17. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  18. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
Load more

Video

See all Video