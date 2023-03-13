trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 

by Christian Carter - 03/13/23 6:15 PM ET
by Christian Carter - 03/13/23 6:15 PM ET

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday evening.

Trump will deliver an address on education policy, just days after his would-be rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, made an inaugural swing through the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Monday’s appearance will mark Trump’s first trip to Iowa since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign nearly four months ago. But it also comes at an uncertain moment for the former president.

Prosecutors in Manhattan have reportedly offered Trump the chance to testify in a grand jury investigation of an alleged hush-money payment made during his 2016 campaign — a move that suggests that criminal charges could be close.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Donald Trump Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  2. Here’s who is paying to restore Silicon Valley, Signature Bank deposits
  3. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  4. Jean-Pierre calls for Pence to apologize for Buttigieg, postpartum depression ...
  5. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  6. Prosecutors say Tucker Carlson omitted key Jan. 6 footage of ‘QAnon Shaman’
  7. McConnell discharged from hospital, won’t return to Senate immediately   
  8. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 
  9. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  10. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Pence’s paternity leave joke: ‘Where would ...
  11. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  12. If Biden doesn’t run, would Bernie be the best alternative?
  13. Australia gains submarines, more patrols to counter China in deal with US, UK
  14. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  15. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  16. China has three roads to Taiwan: The US must block them all
  17. Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover
  18. Are your old coins and bills valuable? Expert explains what to look for
Load more

Video

See all Video