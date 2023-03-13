Watch live: Trump delivers remarks on education from Iowa 

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday evening.

Trump will deliver an address on education policy, just days after his would-be rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, made an inaugural swing through the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Monday’s appearance will mark Trump’s first trip to Iowa since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign nearly four months ago. But it also comes at an uncertain moment for the former president.

Prosecutors in Manhattan have reportedly offered Trump the chance to testify in a grand jury investigation of an alleged hush-money payment made during his 2016 campaign — a move that suggests that criminal charges could be close.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET.

