Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on gun control from site of California mass shooting

President Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon on gun control in Monterey Park, California.

Tuesday’s speech comes after the president signed an executive order on Tuesday to increase background checks before firearms sales. The order also asks Biden’s Cabinet to explore how the federal government can better assist communities after a mass shooting and urge the Federal Trade Commission to issue a report on how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.

Biden will convey his administration’s efforts at the location where 11 people were fatally shot in a dance studio on Lunar New Year’s eve in January.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET.

