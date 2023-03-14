Watch live: Space Force chief testifies before Senate panel
Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, on Tuesday is providing testimony to a Senate Armed Services subcommittee.
By far the youngest branch of the U.S. military — it was created in December 2019 — Space Force is requesting a significant increase in funding for fiscal year 2024, UPI reports. At $30 billion, the new Space Force budget would be a 13 percent increase year-over-year, according to the outlet.
The hearing begins at 4:45 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
