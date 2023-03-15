trending:

News

Senator Bob Casey mum on potential 2024 re-election bid

by George Stockburger - 03/15/23 6:24 AM ET
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey declined to address whether he will run for re-election in 2024 during a visit to Harrisburg International Airport.

Casey, 62, was in the area to discuss a $5.5 million grant to update the airport’s security and baggage handling.

“We’ll get to that another day,” said Casey with a laugh when asked whether he will run for re-election. “I’ll be talking about that later.”

The three-term senior Senator’s visit comes a month after he underwent surgery for prostate cancer. Casey returned to Washington two weeks ago saying he was “ready to get to work for Pennsylvanians.”

Republican candidates are reportedly starting to line up for a potential challenge to Casey with State Senator Doug Mastriano and former U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick considering runs.

A recent Public Policy Polling survey found Mastriano leading a hypothetical republican field with 39% support.

McCormick finished second with 21% and former Senate candidate Kathy Barnette received 11% in the poll of 616 likely Republican primary voters.

